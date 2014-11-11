Ukraine’s President and US Vice-President discuss situation in Eastern Ukraine

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko and U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden had a telephone conversation on Monday, in which they discussed the situation in much-troubled war-torn Eastern Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

The two men noted “a departure from the implementation of the Minsk accords (reached in September 2014 ),” the report said. They said this led to a further escalation of tensions, reports Report citing İTAR-TASS.

Poroshenko and Biden also discussed the latter man’s forthcoming visit to Ukraine that has been scheduled for November 21.