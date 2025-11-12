Ukraine's energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk resigns

Svitlana Hrynchuk has resigned from her position as Minister of Energy of Ukraine, according to the minister's post on Facebook, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

"I have submitted my resignation. The position was never an end in itself for me. I am grateful to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and the members of Parliament for giving me the opportunity to serve the state, which I have done over the past 10 years in various government roles, starting as a senior specialist," she said.

Hrynchuk added that in the course of her professional activities, "there were no violations of the law."

She also addressed rumors about her personal relationships, saying, "Any speculation on this topic is inappropriate. Everything has its limits. In the end, time will put everything in its proper place."