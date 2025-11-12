Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Ukraine's energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk resigns

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 19:59
    Ukraine's energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk resigns

    Svitlana Hrynchuk has resigned from her position as Minister of Energy of Ukraine, according to the minister's post on Facebook, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    "I have submitted my resignation. The position was never an end in itself for me. I am grateful to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and the members of Parliament for giving me the opportunity to serve the state, which I have done over the past 10 years in various government roles, starting as a senior specialist," she said.

    Hrynchuk added that in the course of her professional activities, "there were no violations of the law."

    She also addressed rumors about her personal relationships, saying, "Any speculation on this topic is inappropriate. Everything has its limits. In the end, time will put everything in its proper place."

    Svitlana Hrynchuk Ukraine resignation
    Ukraynanın energetika naziri istefa verib
    Министр энергетики Украины подала в отставку

    Latest News

    20:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, World Bank agree on next steps for digital solutions project

    Finance
    20:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijani karateka wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh

    Individual sports
    20:40

    Deputy FM :Ukraine-Russia talks suspended – no progress

    Other countries
    20:30

    Azerbaijan and Botswana establish diplomatic relations

    Foreign policy
    20:10

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan, Russia aim to boost trade to $30 billion

    Region
    19:59

    Ukraine's energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk resigns

    Other countries
    19:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Embassy in US holds mobile consular service in Pennsylvania

    Foreign policy
    19:36

    European Commission unveils 'Democracy Shield' to counter hybrid threats

    Other countries
    19:18

    5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Mediterranean Sea

    Other countries
    All News Feed