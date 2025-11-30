Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector, targeting Lukoil, Rosneft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new stage of sanctions policy against Russia, synchronizing Kyiv's actions with the United States, Report informs via UNN.

The head of state announced the sanctions on his Telegram channel.

"We continue our sanctions work, today there are two new decisions," the president wrote.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the restrictions affected Rosneft, its enterprises, and companies of the Lukoil group. According to him, the sanctions are already "depriving the Russian war machine of money" and should be continued.

In addition, Ukraine is imposing sanctions against individuals involved in the systemic killing of Ukrainians with drones, making these restrictions as coordinated as possible with international partners.