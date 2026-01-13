Ukraine calls emergency OSCE meeting after Russian strikes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced the convening of an emergency meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) at Kyiv's request, according to Sybiha's post on X, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

According to the minister, the move was prompted by Russia's strikes on Ukraine and Moscow's disregard for US-led peace initiatives.

The extraordinary OSCE debates will take place on Thursday, January 15, and are expected to become another element of international pressure on Russia.

"The timing of the extraordinary debate is meant to align with the inaugural OSCE Permanent Council meeting in 2026 and presentation of the Chairpersonship's priorities by my friend Ignazio Cassis, clearly showing that a lasting peace for Ukraine tops this organization's agenda," Sybiha said.

Separately, the Minister of Foreign Affairs urged all OSCE participating states to consolidate efforts to counter the threats posed by the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II, particularly to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom, and the protection of human life.

Meanwhile, overnight, Russian forces launched another large-scale missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure facilities across several regions of Ukraine.

As of the morning, consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, were left without electricity.

In Odesa, two DTEK energy facilities were damaged in attacks by Shahed kamikaze drones, leaving around 47,000 households without power.

In addition, DTEK company reported that Russian forces once again attacked a thermal power plant overnight, causing serious damage to its equipment.

In the capital, emergency power outages were introduced due to damage to energy facilities caused by the Russian attack. Power supply in Hostomel and Irpin in the Kyiv region is also not expected to be restored until at least January 15.