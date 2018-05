© AFP 2017 / Glyn Kirk

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of the Conservative Party Gavin Williamson will be appointed as a new defence secretary.

Report informs, RIA Novosti quotes the British government press service.

Notably, former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon resigned last night due to unethical behavior. The ex-defence secretary admitted that in the past his actions fell “below the high standards” required of the armed forces he represented.