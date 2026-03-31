UK forms emergency meeting on economic impact of war
Other countries
- 31 March, 2026
- 13:29
The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will chair a Cobra meeting this afternoon, where senior ministers will discuss the economic impact of the war, Report informs via Sky News.
Starmer said yesterday that this meeting will look at "making sure that everything that we need to have in place, everything is monitored and audited properly".
It comes after Starmer told business chiefs in Downing Street it must be a "joint effort" to tackle the impact of the war, adding the government "can't do it on its own".
Bosses from energy, shipping and banking firms were invited to No 10 to discuss Iran's ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade, which has disrupted a vital shipping route for the oil and gas industry.
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