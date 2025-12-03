UK foreign secretary pledges additional £10M to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a new funding pledge for Kyiv as she told reporters that the UK would give another £10 million to support energy infrastructure repairs in Ukraine, Report informs via Sky News.

"Putin wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness and we will continue to work to switch the lights back on," Cooper said.

She emphasised repeatedly that the UK and NATO were seeking a "just and lasting peace".

Cooper is in Brussels for the NATO foreign ministers meeting.