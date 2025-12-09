Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    UK expands list of Russia sanctions

    09 December, 2025
    • 20:54
    UK expands list of Russia sanctions

    The UK has expanded its anti-Russian sanctions list by seven positions, adding, in particular, philosopher Alexander Dugin and the military-analytical center Rybar, including its director, Mikhail Zvinchuk, according to an updated document posted on the British government website, Report informs via TASS.

    In addition, restrictions were imposed on the Foundation for the Protection and Support of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, as well as the Center for Geopolitical Expertise and the Brussels-based information resources Golos and Euromore. The sanctions include a ban on entry to the United Kingdom and a freeze on assets if any are discovered.

    The grounds for imposing the sanctions are the alleged involvement of these individuals and entities in "destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine."

    British authorities also announced sanctions against the Chinese company Integrity Technology Group Incorporated, which allegedly "controlled and managed a botnet covert network consisting of over 260,000 compromised devices worldwide and supplied access to this network enabling unauthorized access to and interference with information systems and data which targeted UK public sector IT systems"

    London also extended the restrictive measures to Sichuan Anxun Information Technology Co., which is allegedly "involved in relevant cyber activity, including being responsible for, engaging in and providing support for malicious cyber activity that resulted in the exploitation of previously unknown vulnerabilities and gaining unauthorized access to over 80 foreign government and private business networks.".

    Britaniya Rusiyaya qarşı yeni sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    Великобритания ввела новые санкции против РФ

