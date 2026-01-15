Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    UK evacuates its diplomats from Iran

    15 January, 2026
    • 08:00
    UK evacuates its diplomats from Iran

    The United Kingdom has evacuated its ambassador and all employees of the embassy"s consular department from Tehran amid the current escalation in the Middle East, The Daily Telegraph said, Report informs.

    According to the newspaper, the decision to evacuate diplomats was made after a thorough assessment of the security situation in Iran. The Daily Mirror said earlier, citing a UK government official, that the UK embassy in Tehran had been temporarily closed.

    Reuters noted earlier that the United States may launch a military operation against Iran within 24 hours. US President Donald Trump warned earlier that he was seriously considering using force against Iran.

    "Telegraph": Böyük Britaniya diplomatlarını İrandan təxliyə edib
    Telegraph: Великобритания эвакуировала дипломатов из Ирана

