UK delivers more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine

The UK government has recently approved the delivery of additional Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, enabling Ukrainian forces to continue striking targets on Russian territory, according to Bloomberg, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.

Sources said the delivery of Storm Shadow missiles was made to ensure Ukraine is well-stocked ahead of the winter months, during which the UK fears the Kremlin may intensify attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

The sources did not disclose how many missiles the UK has supplied.

Storm Shadow missiles are high-precision, air-launched weapons with a range of over 250 kilometers.

The UK government has not revealed how many Storm Shadow missiles it has provided to Ukraine over the course of the war, and does not announce its deliveries on a regular basis.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal stated that the US administration had lifted a key restriction on Ukraine's use of some long-range missiles provided by Western allies, allowing Kyiv to expand its attacks on targets inside Russia.

It was also expected that US President Donald Trump would approve the delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but he has said he is not currently considering this possibility.