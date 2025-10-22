Uganda bus crash leaves at least 63 dead
Other countries
- 22 October, 2025
- 09:57
A road accident involving two buses on one of Uganda's busiest highways killed at least 63 people and left others injured, police said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.
The crash happened just after midnight on the highway between the capital Kampala and the northern city of Gulu.
Initial investigations suggest it was caused by two buses coming from opposite directions trying to overtake other vehicles, a lorry and a sport utility vehicle (SUV). "In the process both buses met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres," the Uganda Police Force said in a statement on X.
"Sixty-three people lost lives, all occupants from involved vehicles".
Latest News
11:11
PM: Azerbaijan, Georgia occupy leading positions in development of Middle CorridorForeign policy
11:07
Russia reiterates previous Ukraine peace terms to US in private communiqueOther countries
11:07
Zelenskyy: Russian attacks killed six in Ukraine, including two children overnightRegion
11:00
Ali Asadov: New route to become key segment of Middle CorridorForeign policy
10:56
PM: Georgia pleased with participation of Azerbaijani, Armenian PMs in this year's forumRegion
10:49
PM Asadov: Azerbaijan–Georgia ties vital for regional stability and developmentForeign policy
10:43
CBA currency exchange rates (22.10.2025)Finance
10:42
Nikol Pashinyan: Ilham Aliyev's decision is very positiveRegion
10:32