Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Uganda bus crash leaves at least 63 dead

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 09:57
    Uganda bus crash leaves at least 63 dead

    A road accident involving two buses on one of Uganda's busiest highways killed at least 63 people and left others injured, police said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The crash happened just after midnight on the highway between the capital Kampala and the northern city of Gulu.

    Initial investigations suggest it was caused by two buses coming from opposite directions trying to overtake other vehicles, a lorry and a sport utility vehicle (SUV). "In the process both buses met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres," the Uganda Police Force said in a statement on X.

    "Sixty-three people lost lives, all occupants from involved vehicles".

    Uganda bus crash victims
    Uqandada baş verən zəncirvari qəzada 63 nəfər ölüb
    В Уганде в цепной аварии с участием автобусов погибли 63 человека

    Latest News

    11:11

    PM: Azerbaijan, Georgia occupy leading positions in development of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Russia reiterates previous Ukraine peace terms to US in private communique

    Other countries
    11:07

    Zelenskyy: Russian attacks killed six in Ukraine, including two children overnight

    Region
    11:00

    Ali Asadov: New route to become key segment of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    10:56

    PM: Georgia pleased with participation of Azerbaijani, Armenian PMs in this year's forum

    Region
    10:49

    PM Asadov: Azerbaijan–Georgia ties vital for regional stability and development

    Foreign policy
    10:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (22.10.2025)

    Finance
    10:42

    Nikol Pashinyan: Ilham Aliyev's decision is very positive

    Region
    10:32

    CBA: Overall supply exceeds demand in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

    Finance
    All News Feed