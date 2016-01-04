UAE reduces diplomatic representation with Iran

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The UAE has decided to downgrade the level of its diplomatic representation in the Islamic Republic of Iran to that of a charge d' affaires and to require a reduction in the number of Iranian diplomats stationed in the UAE.

Report informs citing the foreign media, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said that Saif Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador in Tehran, has been summoned home, in accordance with this decision.

''This exceptional step has been taken in the light of Iran's continuous interference in the internal affairs of Gulf and Arab states, which has reached unprecedented levels,'' the statement said.

Sudanese authorities today also declared the break of diplomatic relations with Iran. The Republic of Sudan has announced Iran's ambassador persona non grata and required all the employees of the diplomatic mission to leave the country.