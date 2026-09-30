Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink bilateral military co-op plan

Delegation from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX-2026 held in Baku Expo Center and Distinguished Visitors Day of Power of Unity - 2026 joint military exercise, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On September 30, as part of the meetings held during the international exhibition, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov.

Welcoming the distinguished guest, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov once again emphasized that military cooperation between the two countries is rooted in friendship, brotherhood, allied relations, and shared historical and cultural ties. Defense Minister also highlighted the importance of mutual visits and constructive meetings in furthering the positive development of bilateral relations.

Expressing his satisfaction with his visit to the brotherly country, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov noted that the participation of military personnel from both countries in international events and joint military exercises, as well as the exchange of experience and the establishment of friendly relations, have contributed positively to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

He expressed his deep gratitude to Colonel General Zakir Hasanov for the high-level organization and conduct of the Power of Unity - 2026 joint military exercise.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military education, and military-technical fields. They also held detailed discussions on issues of common interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2027 was signed between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.