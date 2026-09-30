Türkiye-Azerbaijan jointly produced Hürkuş aircraft unveiled at ADEX 2026

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A trainer aircraft jointly produced by Türkiye and Azerbaijan has been unveiled for the first time.

According to Report, the aircraft, named Hürkuş, was presented to visitors at ADEX 2026.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) and the 15th anniversary Securex Caspian International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment opened in Baku on September 30.

This year, the exhibitions bring together representatives from 53 countries, including 280 companies and organizations from 30 countries.

ADEX 2026 covers a wide range of sectors, including naval vessels and systems, military uniforms and equipment, military laboratories, educational institutions and organizations, export promotion, logistics services, medical equipment, engineering systems and installations, defense and security consulting, optoelectronic equipment and systems, unmanned systems, radiation, chemical and biological protection, radio-electronic systems and C4ISR technologies.

The exhibition also features equipment for weapons production, weapons and ammunition, weapons disposal technologies, simulators and training systems, research institutes, aircraft and aviation systems, video surveillance and security alarm systems, armored combat vehicles and other defense-related fields.