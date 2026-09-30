Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijani Arrow 3 kamikaze drone showcased at ADEX 2026

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 17:44
    Azerbaijani Arrow 3 kamikaze drone showcased at ADEX 2026

    Azerbaijan has produced a kamikaze drone, Report informs.

    The Arrow 3 drone, manufactured in 2026, is being demonstrated for the first time at the ADEX 2026 exhibition.

    The Arrow 3 drone is capable of covering a distance of up to 150–200 km and striking a selected target.

    Azerbaijani Arrow 3 kamikaze drone showcased at ADEX 2026
    Azerbaijani Arrow 3 kamikaze drone showcased at ADEX 2026
    Azerbaijani Arrow 3 kamikaze drone showcased at ADEX 2026

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Weapons production Arrow 3
    Photo
    "ADEX 2026"da ilk dəfə Azərbaycanın "Arrow 3" kamikadze dronu sərgilənib
    Photo
    На выставке ADEX 2026 представлен азербайджанский дрон-камикадзе Arrow 3
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