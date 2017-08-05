US coalition admits death of 624 civilians during strikes in Syria, Iraq

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The international coalition, headed by the United States, has confirmed the death of 624 civilians as a result of the strikes on terrorists in Syria and Iraq from August 2014 till June 2017, reads the report of the united command of “Unshakeable determination” operation.

It is clarified in the document that currently, the coalition is examining 424 messages about the civilian casualties associated with the coalition forces.

Previously, a similar research, published on April 30, clarified the death of 352 people.