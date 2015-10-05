Typhoon roars into south China, killing 8

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Authorities in China and the Philippines said Monday that a typhoon that tore through the northern Philippines before roaring ashore in southern China has killed at least eight people and left dozens of fishermen missing, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Typhoon Mujigae also prompted several strong tornadoes when it landed in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Sunday, killing at least five people and injured 168 people, local authorities said.

In one case, a tornado swept up a car and killed the person inside, the civil affairs department of Guangdong said.

The official Xinhua News Agency said one fisherman also was killed and an additional 16 were reported missing in China.

Mujigae, the 22nd typhoon of the year, went through the northern Philippines early Saturday, causing floods and a few landslides. It left two dead and about 30 fishermen missing, said regional Office of Civil Defense spokesman Mike Sabado.

Nearly 200,000 people in southern China were evacuated before Typhoon Mujigae - "rainbow" in Korean - made landfall near the city of Zhanjiang in Guangdong province just after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Meteorological Center.