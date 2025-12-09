Two arrests after Heathrow 'pepper spray' attack

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at Heathrow Airport in which 21 people were injured by what is thought to be pepper spray, the Met Police has said, Report informs via BBC.

A man, 24, was arrested in Lambeth on suspicion of robbery and assault and a woman, 23, was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. They both remain in custody, the force said.

The arrests follow an investigation into an assault at the multi-storey car park at Terminal 3 on Sunday. Prior to the attack, two women were robbed of their suitcases after getting out of a car park lift.

A three-year-old girl was among the injured during the incident. Five people went to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and assault close to the scene. He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police were called at about 08:10 GMT following reports of a number of people injured by a noxious substance believed to be pepper spray.

The assault - which the Met said was isolated and not being treated as terrorism - resulted in train delays and the partial closure of the Central Terminal Area tunnel and the Terminal 3 car park for a short time.