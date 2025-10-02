Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Tusk: Poland, Germany agree to minimize border checks for ordinary citizens

    • 02 October, 2025
    • 14:14
    Tusk: Poland, Germany agree to minimize border checks for ordinary citizens

    The Polish and German authorities have agreed to conduct control procedures at their shared border with minimal disruption to ordinary citizens, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, commenting on the extension of border controls with Germany until April 2026, Report informs.

    He stated that the checks were introduced due to cases of illegal migrants being diverted to Polish territory.

    "There were few such cases, but they caused great irritation and emotion. Now this problem has been resolved: Germany can no longer illegally send a single migrant to us," he noted.

    The prime minister added that the control measures do not create undue difficulties for routine border traffic.

    Poland previously extended border controls on its borders with Germany and Lithuania until April 2026.

    Туск: Польша и ФРГ договорились минимизировать трудности при контроле на границе для обычных граждан

