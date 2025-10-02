Tusk: Poland, Germany agree to minimize border checks for ordinary citizens

The Polish and German authorities have agreed to conduct control procedures at their shared border with minimal disruption to ordinary citizens, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, commenting on the extension of border controls with Germany until April 2026, Report informs.

He stated that the checks were introduced due to cases of illegal migrants being diverted to Polish territory.

"There were few such cases, but they caused great irritation and emotion. Now this problem has been resolved: Germany can no longer illegally send a single migrant to us," he noted.

The prime minister added that the control measures do not create undue difficulties for routine border traffic.

Poland previously extended border controls on its borders with Germany and Lithuania until April 2026.