Turkish PM states importance of relations with Moscow, still refusing to appologize

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has failed to say in an interview with the country’s NTV channel when relations with Moscow will improve.

"It is difficult to forecast the timeframe for settling the crisis in relations with Russia," Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the prime minister said, stressing: "These relations are very important for Turkey." The relations with Moscow are also important for the Balkan region and Europe, he added. Davutoglu once again claimed that the Russian Su-24M bomber had violated Turkey’s airspace. Turkey will not apologize for shooting down the plane, he said, adding that Turkey’s Armed Forces will continue protecting the country’s borders.



