Tunisian president declares state of emergency

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tunisia’s president has declared a state of emergency throughout the country and a curfew in the capital after an attack on a bus carrying his presidential guard killed at least 12 people, Report informs referring to The Guardian.

Beji Caid Essebsi, who was not on the bus when it was hit by an explosion on Tuesday in the centre of Tunis, said in a televised address the country was at war against terrorism and called for international cooperation against extremists who have staged attacks across the world in recent weeks. “I want to reassure the Tunisian people that we will vanquish terrorism,” he added.

The bomb exploded shortly before 5pm on Avenue Mohamed V, near the 7 November clock tower, a city landmark.