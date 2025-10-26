Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 15:11
    US President Donald Trump wants to renew the national Navy and transform it into the "Golden Fleet," The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted citing sources, Report informs.

    According to the sources, the White House and Navy officials are discussing the possibility of replacing the existing fleet with a new one that would be more capable of countering China and potential threats.

    The publication notes that the discussions are in their early stages, and Trump is involved in them.

    Currently, the US Navy consists primarily of destroyers, cruisers, aircraft carriers, submarines, and amphibious ships. The "Golden Fleet" is expected to include a number of large warships equipped with long-range missiles.

    The White House and the Pentagon have also begun talks on the creation of a new, heavily armored ship capable of carrying hypersonic missiles.

    Washington expects the fleet to comprise 280 to 300 ships, as well as a large number of unmanned vessels.

    The publication does not provide a timeline for this plan's implementation or its cost.

    KİV: Tramp ABŞ Hərbi Dəniz Qüvvələrini "Qızıl donanma"ya çevirmək istəyir
    WSJ: Трамп хочет превратить ВМС США в "Золотой флот"

