Trump vows to wipe Iran 'off the face of this Earth' over threats

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has issued "very firm instructions" for the US to "wipe them off the face of this Earth" if Iran attempts to carry out assassination threats against him.

Report informs via NewsNation that Trump said the US would retaliate against the entire country if Iran acts on its threats.

"Anything ever happens, the whole country is going to get blown up," Trump said. "I would absolutely hit them so hard. But I have very firm instructions."

Trump criticized former President Joe Biden for not responding more forcefully to Iranian threats during his presidency.

"A president has to defend a president," Trump said, adding that he would respond decisively even if threats were directed at "somebody, not even a president."