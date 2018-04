Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels.

Report informs, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The president looks forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts to reaffirm our strong commitment to NATO, and to discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism," a White House statement said.