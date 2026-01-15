Trump says Zelenskyy holding up peace deal
US President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is slowing down a peace deal for the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters, Report informs.
"I think he"s ready to make a deal," Trump said during a Reuters interview, talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal."
When Reuters pressed the president on why negotiations headed up by the US were not finding a solution to the end of the war, Trump said "Zelenskyy."
Throughout Trump"s second term, his administration has pushed for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, to little success. The president has met with Zelenskyy multiple times and met with Putin in Alaska a few months ago.
