    Trump says Zelenskyy holding up peace deal

    Other countries
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 08:08
    US President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is slowing down a peace deal for the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters, Report informs.

    "I think he"s ready to make a deal," Trump said during a Reuters interview, talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal."

    When Reuters pressed the president on why negotiations headed up by the US were not finding a solution to the end of the war, Trump said "Zelenskyy."

    Throughout Trump"s second term, his administration has pushed for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, to little success. The president has met with Zelenskyy multiple times and met with Putin in Alaska a few months ago.

    Russia Ukraine President Donald Trump
    Tramp Rusiya-Ukrayna müharibəsinin uzun sürməsinin səbəbini açıqlayıb
    Трамп назвал причину затягивания российско-украинской войны

