Trump says war in Gaza Strip is nearing its end

US President Donald Trump said the war in the Gaza Strip is approaching its end.

According to Report"s correspondent, Trump made the remarks while speaking at the ceremony marking the signing of the Charter of the Board of Peace in Davos.

He stated that the conflict in Gaza is indeed coming to an end, noting that only small pockets of fighting remained, which he said could be easily extinguished. Trump contrasted the current situation with the past, when, according to him, the fighting had been large-scale and intense.

Trump also emphasized that 59 countries were involved in the Gaza peace process, many of which were not from the Middle East.

He warned that Hamas must abandon its weapons, stating that if the group failed to do so, it would face serious consequences.

In addition, the US president stressed the need to eliminate the threat posed by Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying that action must be taken regarding the group.