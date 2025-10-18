Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Trump says US so far has no plans to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

    US President Donald Trump has told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington so far has no plans to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Axios noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    According to the media outlet, "Trump made clear his priority now is diplomacy, and he thinks providing Tomahawks could undermine it, the sources say."

    Trump said at his White House meeting with Zelenskyy that Washington itself needed Tomahawk missiles and some other weapons the US was providing to Kyiv.

    "Axios": Tramp Zelenskiyə "Tomahawk" raketlərini Kiyevə verməyə hazır olmadığını deyib
    Axios: Трамп заявил Зеленскому, что не готов передать Киеву "Томагавки"

