Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire to be extended by three weeks

    Other countries
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 09:22
    Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire to be extended by three weeks

    US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would be extended by three weeks after fresh talks between the countries' envoys in Washington, Report informs via BBC.

    Announcing the extension on Truth Social, the US president said the meeting "went very well", adding the US would be working with Lebanon "to help it protect itself from Hezbollah".

    The ceasefire, announced after a meeting in Washington last week, was set to expire on Sunday. The aim is to end more than seven weeks of fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

    In the Oval Office, Trump said both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would visit the White House "in the coming weeks".

    "They do have Hezbollah to think about," he said. "We are going to be working with Lebanon to get things straightened out in that country.

    "I think it will be a wonderful thing to get this worked out simultaneously with what we are doing in Iran."

    Donald Trump Israel Lebanon Ceasefire
    İsrail və Livan arasındakı atəşkəs üç həftə uzadılacaq
    Перемирие между Израилем и Ливаном будет продлено на три недели

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