Trump says his meeting with Xi Jinping to ensure eternal peace
Other countries
- 02 November, 2025
- 13:41
US President Donald Trump believes that the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was successful for both countries and will ensure eternal peace, Report informs.
On his Truth Social page, the US leader wrote that the meeting "was a great one for both of our countries." "This meeting will lead to everlasting peace and success," Trump added. He referred to these consultations as a "G2 meeting," similar to the G7 or G20.
Latest News
14:35
Telegraph: Trump intends to shift cost of supporting Kyiv to EuropeOther countries
14:16
Takaichi hopes for deepening co-op with Taiwan - KyodoOther
13:55
Death toll rises to 35 in central Vietnam floodsOther countries
13:41
Trump says his meeting with Xi Jinping to ensure eternal peaceOther countries
13:21
Several people injured in knife attack on train in EnglandOther countries
13:05
Trump orders servicemen to prepare potential measures against radicals in NigeriaOther countries
12:53
Shutdown threatens modernization of US nuclear arsenal — Energy SecretaryOther countries
12:35
US announces destruction of boat used for drug trafficking in international watersOther
12:15