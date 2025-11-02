Trump says his meeting with Xi Jinping to ensure eternal peace

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 13:41
    US President Donald Trump believes that the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was successful for both countries and will ensure eternal peace, Report informs.

    On his Truth Social page, the US leader wrote that the meeting "was a great one for both of our countries." "This meeting will lead to everlasting peace and success," Trump added. He referred to these consultations as a "G2 meeting," similar to the G7 or G20.

    US President Donald Trump President Xi Jinping China
    Tramp Si Cinpinlə görüşünün sülhün təmin olunmasına kömək edəcəyi bəyan edib
    Трамп заявил, что его встреча с Си Цзиньпином позволит обеспечить вечный мир

