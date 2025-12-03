Trump says he's terminating any Biden pardons signed with autopen
Other countries
- 03 December, 2025
- 09:15
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is terminating all documents, including pardons, that he said his predecessor Joe Biden had signed using an autopen, Report informs via Reuters.
"Anyone receiving 'Pardons,' 'Commutations,' or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Latest News
09:34
Video
Azerbaijan takes part in naval exercise hosted by TürkiyeMilitary
09:20
CBA currency exchange rates (03.12.2025)Finance
09:16
UN: Global economic growth to slow to 2.6% in 2025Other countries
09:15
Trump says he's terminating any Biden pardons signed with autopenOther countries
09:09
Jeyhun Bayramov congratulates his Gambian counterpart on his appointment as FMForeign policy
09:07
Drone debris sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Tambov regionRegion
09:03
Erling Haaland sets Premier League's 100-goal recordFootball
08:57
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.12.2025)Finance
08:50