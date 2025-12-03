Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Trump says he's terminating any Biden pardons signed with autopen

    • 03 December, 2025
    • 09:15
    US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is terminating all documents, including pardons, that he said his predecessor Joe Biden had signed using an autopen, Report informs via Reuters.

    "Anyone receiving 'Pardons,' 'Commutations,' or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Трамп: Все подписанные Байденом автопером помилования потеряли силу

