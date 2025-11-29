Trump says he is canceling Biden executive orders signed with autopen
Other countries
- 29 November, 2025
- 09:42
US President Donald Trump said Friday he was revoking all executive orders former President Joe Biden signed with an autopen, escalating his battle with his predecessor over the use of the signature proxy device.
"I am hereby canceling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," Trump wrote on social media on Friday. "Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury," Trump added.
