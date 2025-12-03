Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Trump says discussed trade, duties, and fight against crime with Lula

    Other countries
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 08:17
    Trump says discussed trade, duties, and fight against crime with Lula

    US President Donald Trump had discussed trade, duties and cooperation in the fight against crime over the phone with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, he said, Report informs.

    "We had a very productive call with President Lula of Brazil. Among the things discussed were Trade, how our Countries could work together to stop Organized Crime, Sanctions imposed on various Brazilian dignitaries, Tariffs, and various other items," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Trump noted that he and Lula da Silva "set the stage for very good dialogue and agreement long into the future I look forward to seeing and speaking with him soon. Much good will come out of this newly formed partnership!"

    Trump did not specify when the meeting might take place.

    Tramp Lula da Silva ilə ABŞ-nin Braziliyaya tətbiq etdiyi tarifləri müzakirə edib
    Трамп обсудил с Лулой да Силвой пошлины США в отношении Бразилии

