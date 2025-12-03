Trump says discussed trade, duties, and fight against crime with Lula
- 03 December, 2025
- 08:17
US President Donald Trump had discussed trade, duties and cooperation in the fight against crime over the phone with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, he said, Report informs.
"We had a very productive call with President Lula of Brazil. Among the things discussed were Trade, how our Countries could work together to stop Organized Crime, Sanctions imposed on various Brazilian dignitaries, Tariffs, and various other items," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump noted that he and Lula da Silva "set the stage for very good dialogue and agreement long into the future I look forward to seeing and speaking with him soon. Much good will come out of this newly formed partnership!"
Trump did not specify when the meeting might take place.
