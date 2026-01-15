Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Trump says discussed oil, minerals, trade, national security with Venezuela"s Rodriguez

    US President Donald Trump said that oil, minerals, trade, and national security were among the topics he had discussed during a phone call with Venezuela"s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez, Report informs.

    "This morning I had a very good call with the Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "We are making tremendous progress, as we help Venezuela stabilize and recover. Many topics were discussed, including Oil, Minerals, Trade and, of course, National Security."

    Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he had held a long phone call with Rodriguez.

