Trump says discussed oil, minerals, trade, national security with Venezuela"s Rodriguez

"This morning I had a very good call with the Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "We are making tremendous progress, as we help Venezuela stabilize and recover. Many topics were discussed, including Oil, Minerals, Trade and, of course, National Security."

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he had held a long phone call with Rodriguez.