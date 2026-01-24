Trump says Canada opposes Golden Dome deployment in Greenland

US President Donald Trump said Ottawa opposes the deployment of elements of the United States" Golden Dome missile defense system in Greenland, Report informs.

"Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will "eat them up" within the first year!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, Trump said the deployment of Golden Dome elements were discussed as part of negotiations on Greenland.