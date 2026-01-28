Armenia hopes to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan in coming months, says FM Mirzoyan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 15:57
    Armenia has made a conscious choice in favor of peace and is taking consistent steps to stabilize the situation in the South Caucasus, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the Council of Europe (PACE), according to Report's European bureau.

    He described the Washington Peace Summit on August 8, 2025, as a historic event, during which a joint declaration was signed by Armenia's Prime Minister and Azerbaijan's President, with the participation of the US President. The leaders also initialed an agreement to establish peace and interstate relations between the two countries, based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Mirzoyan expressed hope that the peace treaty would be signed and ratified in the coming months.

    The Armenian foreign minister emphasized that Armenia's commitment to its citizens and future generations means choosing cooperation over confrontation and development over decline. He also noted that humanitarian measures play a key role in the reconciliation process between societies.

    In closing, Mirzoyan stressed that peace, like democracy, requires constant effort and protection, and he expressed gratitude to the Council of Europe for supporting the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    Mirzoyan: Azərbaycanla sülh sazişinin yaxın aylarda imzalanacağına ümid edirik
    Мирзоян: Надеемся на подписание мирного договора с Азербайджаном в ближайшие месяцы

