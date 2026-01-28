Bayramov: Azerbaijan committed to strengthening strategic ties with China

Azerbaijan remains committed to deepening its comprehensive strategic partnership and expanding cooperation with China, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on X, according to Report.

The minister noted that during his visit to China, a productive bilateral meeting was held in Beijing with the Foreign Minister of the People"s Republic of China, Wang Yi.

He said they discussed issues related to advancing comprehensive strategic partnership, deepening political dialogue, and expanding practical cooperation, as well as exchanged views on regional and global processes of mutual interest, Bayramov said.

The publication emphasizes that Azerbaijan is firmly continuing its course toward further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and expanding cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and common interests.