Sahiba Gafarova pays official visit to Oman

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on an official visit today, Report informs.

At Muscat International Airport, the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis was greeted by Mohammed bin Salim Al-Suleimani, a member of the Oman-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Shura Council of the Sultanate of Oman, MPs, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Oman Rashad Ismayilov and other officials.

During the visit, Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to have a number of meetings with Omani officials.