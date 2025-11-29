Trump says 'airspace above and surrounding Venezuela' to be closed
Other countries
- 29 November, 2025
- 17:13
US President Donald Trump said that the "airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed", according to a post on his Truth Social account, Report informs.
"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.
