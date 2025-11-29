Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Trump says 'airspace above and surrounding Venezuela' to be closed

    Other countries
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 17:13
    Trump says 'airspace above and surrounding Venezuela' to be closed

    US President Donald Trump said that the "airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed", according to a post on his Truth Social account, Report informs.

    "To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

    Tramp Venesuela üzərində hava məkanının tam bağlanacağını bildirib
    Трамп заявил о полном закрытии воздушного пространства над Венесуэлой

