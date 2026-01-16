Trump said Machado showed respect by giving him her Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump described Venezuelan opposition member Maria Corina Machado's decision to give him her Nobel Peace Prize as a sign of respect, Report informs.

"It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!"