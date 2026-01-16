Trump said Machado showed respect by giving him her Nobel Peace Prize
Other countries
- 16 January, 2026
- 08:15
US President Donald Trump described Venezuelan opposition member Maria Corina Machado's decision to give him her Nobel Peace Prize as a sign of respect, Report informs.
"It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!"
Latest News
09:36
President Trump announces formation of Board of Peace for GazaOther countries
09:26
CBA currency exchange rates (16.01.2026)Finance
09:15
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.01.2026)Finance
09:08
Over 600 people evacuated from South Africa's Kruger National ParkOther countries
08:48
Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premierOther countries
08:48
China's private company launches 4 satellites from ship at seaOther countries
08:36
Trump pledges support to Palestinian technocratic government in GazaOther countries
08:24
Israeli PM asks Trump to postpone attack on Iran — newspaperOther countries
08:15