Trump said Machado showed respect by giving him her Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 08:15
    US President Donald Trump described Venezuelan opposition member Maria Corina Machado's decision to give him her Nobel Peace Prize as a sign of respect, Report informs.

    "It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!"

    President Donald Trump Nobel Prize Maria Corina Machado
    Tramp: Nobel sülh mükafatının hədiyyə edilməsi hörmət əlamətidir
    Трамп назвал знаком уважения подарок Нобелевской премии мира от Марии Корины Мачадо

