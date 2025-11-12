Trump's son cancels visit to Armenia
Other countries
- 12 November, 2025
- 12:28
Donald Trump Jr., son of the US President, has canceled his planned visit to Armenia, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
Media sources stated that the US President's son was scheduled to arrive in Yerevan on November 12.
During the visit, a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discussions on the construction project of the Armenian section of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) had been planned.
