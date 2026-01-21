Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026

    Trump departs for Davos forum again after switching to new plane

    Other countries
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 09:53
    Trump departs for Davos forum again after switching to new plane

    US President Donald Trump has resumed his trip to the Davos forum, an AFP journalist saw, after a minor electrical issue forced his presidential plane to return to its air base, Report informs via AFP.

    Trump and his entourage changed planes at Joint Base Andrews and took off again shortly after 5 a.m. GMT, about two-and-a-half hours after his initial departure.

    President Donald Trump's plane returned to the US soon after he left for the World Economic Forum in Switzerland due to a minor electrical issue, Report informs via CNN.

    Trump is still expected to attend the forum in Davos and is planning to get on a backup plane.

    Air Force One has landed safely on the ground at Joint Base Andrews at 11:07 p.m. (GMT-5), according to White House pooler Kaitlan Collins.

    President Donald Trump plane Davos
    Trampın təyyarəsi Sürixə uçub - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Трамп вылетел в Цюрих после задержки из-за неисправности самолета - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    10:10

    Japan ex-Prime Minister's assassin sentenced to life in prison

    Other countries
    09:57

    Azeri Light crude climbs on global markets

    Energy
    09:53

    Trump departs for Davos forum again after switching to new plane

    Other countries
    09:53

    Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

    Football
    09:43

    Azerbaijan accepts Trumps's invitation to join Board of Peace as founding member

    Other
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (21.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:27

    Gold prices hit new all-time high, exceeding $4,800 per troy ounce

    Finance
    09:26

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Eintracht today

    Football
    09:17

    Ukrainian PM thanks Azerbaijan for energy assistance

    Other countries
    All News Feed