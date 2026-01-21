Trump departs for Davos forum again after switching to new plane

US President Donald Trump has resumed his trip to the Davos forum, an AFP journalist saw, after a minor electrical issue forced his presidential plane to return to its air base, Report informs via AFP.

Trump and his entourage changed planes at Joint Base Andrews and took off again shortly after 5 a.m. GMT, about two-and-a-half hours after his initial departure.

09:00

President Donald Trump's plane returned to the US soon after he left for the World Economic Forum in Switzerland due to a minor electrical issue, Report informs via CNN.

Trump is still expected to attend the forum in Davos and is planning to get on a backup plane.

Air Force One has landed safely on the ground at Joint Base Andrews at 11:07 p.m. (GMT-5), according to White House pooler Kaitlan Collins.