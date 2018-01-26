Trump’s convoy car rams police officer in Davos

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the World Economic Summit in Davos, a car from Donald Trump's convoy collided with a police officer.

Report informs citing the TASS, the Swiss online media Blick said.

On the way to the World Economic Forum, a vehicle of the convoy of US President Donald Trump caused an accident. The driver did not stop. Trump sat in one of the back cars.

A mobile video of a passerby shows how a white BMW rams a policeman who gets in his way - and then just drives on. And up to the Intercontinental Hotel, where the President of the United States is housed.

How the accident happened exactly is not known yet. Neither Switzerland nor United States have made relevant statements.

Today, Donald Trump will deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.