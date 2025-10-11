Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Trump plans summit on Gaza during his visit to Egypt

    US President Donald Trump plans to take part in a meeting of the leaders of a number of countries on Gaza during his visit to Egypt next week, the Axios portal said, citing its sources, Report informs.

    "President Trump plans to hold a summit of world leaders on Gaza during his visit to Egypt next week, according to four sources with knowledge," it said.

    "Leaders or foreign ministers from Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia are expected to participate," it cited the sources. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so far is not expected to take part in the meeting, which "is being organized by Egyptian president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, who has already reached out to several European and Arab leaders with invitations."

    "US officials confirmed Trump plans to attend the summit. The White House declined to comment," Axios said, adding that the meeting may take place in Sharm El Sheikh on October 13 or 14.

    KİV: Tramp Misirə səfəri zamanı Qəzza sammiti keçirəcəyini planlaşdırır
    Axios: Трамп планирует, что во время поездки в Египет состоится саммит по Газе

