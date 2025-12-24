Azerbaijan's insurance market grows nearly 12%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 11:49
    In January-November of 2025, just over 1.365 billion manats (just over $803 million) of insurance premiums were collected through 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan, representing a 11.7% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    During the reporting period, payments from insurance companies rose by 21.7% to around 845 million manats (almost $497 million).

    Over the course of eleven months, 61.9 manats ($36.41) of insurance premiums were returned to customers for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in the insurance market. This figure stood at 56.8 manats ($33.41) in the same period of 2024.

    Azərbaycanın sığorta bazarı 12 %-ə yaxın böyüyüb
    Страховой рынок Азербайджана вырос почти на 12%

