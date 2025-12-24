Azerbaijan's insurance market grows nearly 12%
Finance
- 24 December, 2025
- 11:49
In January-November of 2025, just over 1.365 billion manats (just over $803 million) of insurance premiums were collected through 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan, representing a 11.7% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
During the reporting period, payments from insurance companies rose by 21.7% to around 845 million manats (almost $497 million).
Over the course of eleven months, 61.9 manats ($36.41) of insurance premiums were returned to customers for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in the insurance market. This figure stood at 56.8 manats ($33.41) in the same period of 2024.
Latest News
12:25
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Victory Park in KhankandiDomestic policy
12:21
Compulsory insurance market in Azerbaijan grows 7%Finance
12:15
Safi Arpagus: Important for religious institutions to act togetherReligion
12:07
Bahar Muradova: Religious advocacy can curb early marriages, domestic violenceReligion
12:04
Head of Azerbaijan's State Committee: Tolerance, multiculturalism - guarantee of prosperous futureReligion
12:02
Aitkenov: Kazakhstan proposes initiatives aimed at developing interreligious dialogueForeign policy
11:49
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows nearly 12%Finance
11:35
Slovak President congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
11:32