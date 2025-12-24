Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Muzaffar Kamilov: Azerbaijan's experience in state-religious relations deserves special attention

    The Azerbaijani model of interaction between the state and religion demonstrates the effectiveness of a secular approach while respecting representatives of various faiths, Muzaffar Kamilov, Deputy Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan and Rector of the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan, said at the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan.

    Report quotes him as saying, in the context of globalization, the expansion of the information space, intensified migration processes, and the politicization of religion, ensuring balanced relations between the state and religion becomes one of the key factors for social stability and national security.

    "In this regard, Azerbaijan's experience deserves special attention. While maintaining adherence to the principles of a secular state, Azerbaijan consistently and effectively ensures religious tolerance and freedom of conscience. This model embodies equal, impartial, and fair treatment of all confessions and contributes to strengthening religious solidarity, mutual respect, and social stability in society," Kamilov noted.

    He also emphasized the important role of the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada, in creating an atmosphere of interreligious harmony in Azerbaijani society.

    Addressing Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations, Kamilov noted that the peoples of the two countries are united by common historical roots, the Turkic cultural space, and rich spiritual heritage.

    In addition, he welcomed the holding of the forum, emphasizing its high relevance in the context of modern society"s development.

    "Such forums contribute to strengthening mutual trust between states, jointly addressing common challenges, and ensuring sustainable development. I am confident that the results of this forum will become an important tool for developing international scientific and practical cooperation at a qualitatively new level," he concluded.

    Özbəkistan rəsmisi: Azərbaycanın dövlət və din arasında qarşılıqlı əlaqə modeli nümunəvidir
    Музаффар Камилов назвал азербайджанскую модель взаимодействия государства и религии образцовой

