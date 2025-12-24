Ramin Mammadov: Azerbaijan's religious policy based on int'l norms

In Azerbaijan, religious policy is founded on the principles of secular statehood and international norms, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures in Baku, Report informs.

Mammadov emphasized that tolerance is deeply embedded in the spiritual life of every Azerbaijani: "Temples inherited from ancient Caucasian Albania, majestic minarets that strongly influenced the shaping of our spiritual world with the arrival of Islam, synagogues, and churches are the pillars of our unified, indivisible, and rich spiritual heritage. In our country, religious policy is based on democratic, legal, secular statehood principles and international norms."

He added that the chronicle of Azerbaijan's statehood is characterized not only by political and economic achievements but also by a rich system of values rooted in unwavering moral foundations, respect for freedom of belief and conscience, and commitment to these principles.

"Our model of state–religion relations is a legally regulated system, but at the same time, it is a vivid manifestation of the high culture, resilience, and humanist worldview of our people, formed over millennia and refined through the most difficult tests of history. Preserving this heritage and passing it on to future generations is one of the most fundamental priorities of our state policy and national identity," the official noted.

Mammadov stressed that the conceptual foundations of Azerbaijan's civil, secular, and nationally oriented state–religion relations are linked to National Leader Heydar Aliyev:

"The Great Leader, with remarkable political foresight during the most complex periods of state governance, determined that the most important factor ensuring the unity of a nation that had regained independence was a return to national–spiritual values and historical roots. This approach is not situational but is based on legal foundations, consistent and principled in nature. Freedom of religion is presented not only as a formal right but as a real value guaranteed by the Constitution. This means that religion does not become a tool of state governance, nor does the state adopt an indifferent stance toward religion, and all confessions enjoy equal rights and opportunities. This principle is a clear example of the supreme value and legal respect our state accords to freedom of conscience."