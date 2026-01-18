Trump invites Lula da Silva to become one of Gaza Peace Council founders

US President Donald Trump has invited Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to become one of the founders of the Peace Council for the Gaza Strip, CNN Brasil wrote citing sources, Report informs via TASS.

According to the sources, the invitation letter was sent by the White House to the Brazilian President through Brazil's embassy in Washington. The channel's sources did not specify whether Lula da Silva accepted Trump's offer.

Earlier, Trump announced that the Peace Council that will govern the Gaza Strip had been formed. He added that the line-up of the governing body will be announced soon.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed - through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Türkiye - to implement the first phase of the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. A ceasefire in Gaza took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew from central areas of the enclave to the yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip's territory.