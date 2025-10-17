Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Trump considers Putin-Zelenskyy meeting possible — White House

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 09:02
    Trump considers Putin-Zelenskyy meeting possible — White House

    US President Donald Trump believes that a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible, but preparations are currently underway for new high-level and top-level contacts between Moscow and Washington, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists, Report informs.

    "I think he thinks it's possible, and he would of course love to see that happen," the spokeswoman said in response to a question about Trump's optimism regarding the prospects of a personal meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in the near future.

    "But right now, there were discussions and plans are now being made for the Russian side and our folks, led by [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio, to meet and then for President Putin and President Trump to perhaps meet again," Leavitt emphasized, referring to the telephone conversation between the Russian and US leaders and the agreements reached during it.

    "But I don't think President [Trump] has closed the door on that at all," the spokeswoman added, referring to calls for a potential meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

    Ağ Ev: Tramp Putin və Zelenski arasında görüşü mümkün hesab edir
    Белый дом: Трамп считает возможной встречу Путина и Зеленского

