Trump believes that Russian, Ukrainian troops should remain at current front line

    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 08:09
    US President Donald Trump believes that Russian and Ukrainian forces should cease hostilities and remain at the current line of contact, Report informs via TASS.

    "Trump said he and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin did not discuss Donbass, and repeated his desire for both sides to ‘stop at the battle lines'," the press pool noted.

    "Seventy-eight percent of the land is already taken by Russia. They can negotiate something later down the road," the US leader said about potential agreements between Moscow and Kyiv on territorial issues.

    The update does not specify which territory Trump was referring to.

    "They can negotiate something later on down the line," Trump added.

    He assured that he did not discuss the transfer of control over Donbass to Russia during his October 17 meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    When asked about the parties' control over Donbass, Trump said: "Let it be cut the way it is."

    Tramp Rusiya və Ukraynaya yenidən indiki cəbhə xəttində dayanmağı təklif edib
    Трамп вновь предложил России и Украине остановиться на текущей линии фронта

