Trump announces US-Denmark agreement on Greenland security

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States, Denmark, and Greenland have entered into an agreement granting Washington permanent control over the island's security, the US leader wrote on the social media platform Truth Social, Report informs.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns. There will be NO COST to the United States!" Trump wrote.

According to him, the deal guarantees that the US will "FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America."

Trump added that under a security agreement with Denmark, the US will immediately begin expanding its military presence in Greenland.

"We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction," Trump added.